Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NSSC stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $700.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 123,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.