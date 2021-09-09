National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,109 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.91% of National Instruments worth $51,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NATI traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,871. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 259.64 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

