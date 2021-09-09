Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires New Position in Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.16% of Franklin Wireless at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $26,982,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $3,559,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FKWL opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Franklin Wireless Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $103.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of -0.02.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Wireless from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

