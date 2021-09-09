Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 941 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 90.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after buying an additional 459,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,931,000 after buying an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $244.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.37 and a 200-day moving average of $214.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $245.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

