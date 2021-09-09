Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neogen exited the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with better-than-expected revenues. The company witnessed strong growth across both its reporting segments, driven by enhanced sales of testing solutions, veterinary instruments and animal care line. Solid domestic and international performance across all businesses buoys optimism. The Soleris NG and StandGuard product line also contributed to growth. Over the past six months, Neogen has outperformed its industry. However, lower-than-expected earnings during the fourth quarter do not bode well. Drop in revenues from Brazil due to unfavorable foreign exchange translations and rise in operating cost are also worrying. Contraction of both margins given the shift in product mix toward lower margin products is concerning. The company trades in a fiercely competitive market.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. Neogen has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Neogen by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 148,957 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Neogen by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,038 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

