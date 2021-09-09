NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Gap Up to $9.39

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.61. NeoPhotonics shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 1,563 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NPTN. Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 112,899 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 212.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 232,249 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 191,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

