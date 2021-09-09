NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in NetApp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in NetApp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in NetApp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $89.52 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Several analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Fox-Davies Capital cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.