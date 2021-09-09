NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.90

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.90 and last traded at $90.78, with a volume of 2359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.35.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in NetApp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 3.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

