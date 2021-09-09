NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.140-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $91.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.57.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

