Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Ann Mather Sells 809 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NFLX stock opened at $606.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $268.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $615.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.03.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.89.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.