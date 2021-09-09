Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $705.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lifted by JP Morgan Cazenove from $625.00 to $705.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $618.89.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $606.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $538.24 and a 200-day moving average of $523.03. The stock has a market cap of $268.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $615.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.