Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $625.00 to $705.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $613.85 and last traded at $606.71, with a volume of 5821354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $590.53.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.89.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $391,275,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $268.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $538.24 and its 200-day moving average is $523.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

