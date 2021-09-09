New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up to $30.24

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.24, but opened at $31.59. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 8,830 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $144,308.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,658 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.