New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.
Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 106.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 132,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.
New Jersey Resources Company Profile
New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.
