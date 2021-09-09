New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 106.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 132,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

