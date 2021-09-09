New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,119 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $24.74 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

