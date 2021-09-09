New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,530 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOOF. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $26,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $428,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $9,845,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $643,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 95.48. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

WOOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Also, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

