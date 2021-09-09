New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $350,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 404,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after buying an additional 91,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.33 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.20.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 423.68%.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $125,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,366 shares of company stock worth $1,844,640. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

