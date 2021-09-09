New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,402 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 105,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 70,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after acquiring an additional 193,337 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ONB stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.