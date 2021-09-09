New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,779 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,941,000 after acquiring an additional 306,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,549 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,906,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,994,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,305,000 after acquiring an additional 428,731 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on ISBC shares. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

