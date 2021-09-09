New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,443 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Welbilt worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after buying an additional 972,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after buying an additional 5,266,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after buying an additional 198,108 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,802,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after buying an additional 219,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBT. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. upped their price target on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 2.47. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $847,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

