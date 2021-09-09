NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Down 3.5%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.54. 42,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,843,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,417,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 419,034 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

