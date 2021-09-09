Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,120.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and last traded at GBX 1,120 ($14.63), with a volume of 499605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFC. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -207.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 961.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 853.75.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

