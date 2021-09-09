NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.52. The stock had a trading volume of 172,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,695. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $111.74 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average of $145.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

