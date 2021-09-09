NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.4% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 19,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after buying an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in NIKE by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 15,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in NIKE by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,997,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $617,199,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

NKE traded up $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $164.14. 344,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average of $145.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

