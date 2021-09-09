Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 25,806 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,806 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $179,000.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.