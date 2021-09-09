Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,503 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 126,379 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $167,570,000 after acquiring an additional 313,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 39,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

Halliburton stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 120.95 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

