Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $431,000 Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 67.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,030,000 after purchasing an additional 879,560 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 874.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 731,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 458.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 553,278 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 101,835.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 489,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 488,809 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 261.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after acquiring an additional 471,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Cactus stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

