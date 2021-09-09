Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,363 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of BG stock opened at $76.49 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

