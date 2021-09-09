Ninepoint Partners LP Decreases Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Magna International were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Magna International by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Magna International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 50,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

