Ninepoint Partners LP Has $1.04 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 0.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 27.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $213,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 121,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock remained flat at $$40.41 during trading hours on Thursday. 34,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

