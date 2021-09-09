Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $189,000 in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCPT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Raymond James lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE FCPT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.60. 1,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,381. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $30.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

