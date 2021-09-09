Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New $218,000 Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after buying an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $63,357,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 45.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $42,735,000.

ADC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.19. 1,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.56.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

