Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 3,909 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Ninepoint Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 27.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $2,747,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 3.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.