Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.64

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

