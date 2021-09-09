Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

