Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

NYSE:CFG opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

