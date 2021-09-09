Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Quaker Chemical worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $260.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $170.31 and a one year high of $301.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

