Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 32,349 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 279,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 85,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

