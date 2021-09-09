Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,561 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $177.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,567 shares of company stock worth $628,562 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

