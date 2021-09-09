Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $17,578,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in AGCO by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in AGCO by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE AGCO opened at $131.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average of $136.89. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.