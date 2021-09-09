Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,423 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $79,143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $51,554,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $45,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

