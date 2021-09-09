Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,998,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 221,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,714,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,116,000 after buying an additional 181,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after buying an additional 163,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,016,000 after buying an additional 151,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $463.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.67. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $286.18 and a 12-month high of $476.53.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

