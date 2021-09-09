Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after buying an additional 1,461,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,559.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 188,073 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

BSY opened at $68.35 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $5,102,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,736,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,823,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,562,263 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

