Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,400 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Paramount Group worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Paramount Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Paramount Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

NYSE PGRE opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

