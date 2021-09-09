Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $249.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

