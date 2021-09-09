Notis McConarty Edward Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.1% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.00. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

