Notis McConarty Edward Sells 5,554 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 39.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,416. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.81 and its 200-day moving average is $196.06. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

