Notis McConarty Edward Sells 76 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.9% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.97. The company had a trading volume of 115,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $339.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.67. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

