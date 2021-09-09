NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen Sells 181 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $135.99 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $82.55 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2,719.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

