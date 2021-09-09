Nsure.Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.48 Million (NSURE)

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nsure.Network has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00174529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003856 BTC.

About Nsure.Network

NSURE is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Buying and Selling Nsure.Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nsure.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nsure.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nsure.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

